William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,527.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the last quarter.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

