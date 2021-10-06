Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $104,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,073. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

