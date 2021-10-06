Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,792 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Workday worth $311,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $256.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

