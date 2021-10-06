Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,684 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $448,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.61. 975,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

