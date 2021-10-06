Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 5.52% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,660,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,578,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 814,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,556. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.