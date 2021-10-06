Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $279,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 59.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ball by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

BLL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,793. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.