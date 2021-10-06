Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,251,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 231,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.