Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

WTT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

