WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.09

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 2756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,335.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 210,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,439,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,586 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

