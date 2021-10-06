Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WZZAF opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

