Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 285,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,972,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 336.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

