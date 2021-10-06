Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 5%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 6,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 219,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.