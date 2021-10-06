Xponance Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xerox by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

XRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 5,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

