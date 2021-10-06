Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 312,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,755. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

