Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,586. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.