Xponance Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 280,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.