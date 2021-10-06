Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. 2,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,901. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

