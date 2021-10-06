Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,986 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

