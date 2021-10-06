Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.