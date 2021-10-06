Xponance Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,587. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

