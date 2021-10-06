Xponance Inc. Takes $416,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,339,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,202. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

