xRhodium Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $742.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004068 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00027101 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000129 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.