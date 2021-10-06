XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Welbilt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Welbilt by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

