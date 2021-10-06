XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 29,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

