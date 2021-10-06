XTX Topco Ltd Invests $308,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,964,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 277,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.