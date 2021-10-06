XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,796. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

