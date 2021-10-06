XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,276 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.36. 3,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

