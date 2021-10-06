XTX Topco Ltd Takes $304,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $129,287,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,260 shares of company stock worth $32,334,859 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,956. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

