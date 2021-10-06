YF Link 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $772,312.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $362.61 or 0.00664266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $772,312.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 160% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

