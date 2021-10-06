Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. 14,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,973. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.83 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

