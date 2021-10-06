Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.40. 747,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.