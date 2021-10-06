Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,528. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $413.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

