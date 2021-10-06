Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 48,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

