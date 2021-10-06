Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

