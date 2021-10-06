Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.