Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 257,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

