Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

