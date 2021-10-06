Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
