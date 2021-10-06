Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM remained flat at $$33.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

