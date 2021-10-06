Zacks: Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

EGLX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,727. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $444.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

