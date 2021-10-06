Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

