Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

OPCH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 752,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,325. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

