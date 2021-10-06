Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 2,887,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

