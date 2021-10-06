Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,600. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

