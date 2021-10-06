Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $471.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

