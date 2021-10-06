Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,281. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

