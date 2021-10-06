Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.83. 181,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of -307.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

