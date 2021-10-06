Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.02). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 32,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

