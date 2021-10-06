Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report $370.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.10 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $824,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,733. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

