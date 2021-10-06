Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SSYS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 47,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.