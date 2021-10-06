Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Vericel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.90 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Vericel has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

