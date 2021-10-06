Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

AVT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

